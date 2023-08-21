Top 5 Detroit Lions’ Most Shocking Victories in the Last Decade

For Detroit Lions fans, the last decade has been a rollercoaster ride of wins and losses. Even though the team has struggled in recent years, the Ford Field outfit has had some memorable victories that have shocked the football world. None more so than the final game of last season.

The previous campaign was a real Jekyll and Hyde affair for Dan Campbell's team. They began the year with a dismal start, losing six of their opening seven games including some humbling defeats on the road against the New England Patriots and the Dallas Cowboys. Things would pick up throughout the middle of the term however and heading into that final-day clash with the Green Bay Packers, the Lions had a respectable 8-8 record.

They headed to Lambeau Field to face the four-time Super Bowl champs knowing that a victory would curtail the hosts' hopes of reaching the playoffs and as such, were as motivated as ever. Despite being firm underdogs, they would restrict the recently traded A-Rod to just 188 passing yards as they upset the apple cart with a shocking 20-16 victory at the home of their biggest rivals. Lions fans rejoiced long into the night knowing that they had destroyed their rivals' season but heading into the new season, they will have to be at their very best once more.

Tough Chiefs Test Awaits

That's because, on the opening game of the 2023 season, the Detroit Lions will raise the curtain as they head to Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Missouri-based side boasts perhaps the most skilled quarterback in the NFL in the form of Patrick Mahomes, who spearheaded a scintillating come-from-behind victory in February at Super Bowl LVII. His Chiefs were ten points down to the Philadelphia Eagles at halftime at State Farm Stadium, but an MVP-winning performance from the former Texas Tech standout was enough to secure a 38-35 victory.

Heading into the upcoming clash, the Lions are firm +240 underdogs on the moneyline, while the hosts are -290 favorites. There is no denying that the visitors will have their work cut out however, what a marker they could put down for the upcoming campaign should they somehow manage to pull off the victory. And in the hopes of motivating them to victory, here are five previous times that the Lions have managed to stun football fans and pundits the world over.

Lions vs Patriots (2018)

In a Week 3 matchup against the reigning AFC Conference champions, the Lions made a statement by shocking the New England Patriots in a 26-10 victory. This game was a complete team effort that featured a stellar defensive performance by the Lions, who held Tom Brady and the Patriots to just 10 points. Matthew Stafford threw for 262 yards and 2 touchdowns in a dominant performance.

Lions vs Eagles (2013)

In a snowy Week 14 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions came back from a 20-0 deficit to win the game 34-20. The Lions' second-half surge was due to a combination of their unstoppable offense and the Eagles' inability to handle the harsh weather conditions. Joique Bell was the hero of the game, rushing for 69 yards and two touchdowns, while Stafford threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns.

Lions vs Packers (2015)

On the last day of the 2015 regular season, the Lions pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year, beating their division rivals, the Green Bay Packers, on the road. This victory snapped the Packers' 4-year home-winning streak and kept them from getting a first-round bye in the playoffs. Matt Prater's game-winning 51-yard field goal sealed the deal for the Lions, who won the game 18-16.

Lions vs Cowboys (2013)

In a Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the Lions pulled off a shocking victory in a game that was marked by a controversial call by the referees. The game was tied at 30 with just seconds left on the clock when Stafford completed a pass to receiver Calvin Johnson, who was tackled at the goal line. The Cowboys' defense celebrated what they thought was a game-saving stop, but a pass interference call gave the Lions another chance, and Stafford threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Kris Durham.

Lions vs Redskins (2013)

In Week 3 of the 2013 season, the Lions beat the Washington Redskins in a game that was marked by a shocking performance by the Lions' special teams. In the first quarter, the Lions blocked a Redskins' punt, which was returned for a touchdown by Jeremy Ross. Later in the game, Ross also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, becoming the first player in Lions history to return both a punt and kickoff for a touchdown in the same game.