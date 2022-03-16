Top 5 Most electrifying athletes in Detroit sports history

The city of Detroit has a long and storied sports tradition. From the dominance of the Detroit Red Wings in the 1990s, the 3-time NBA champion Detroit Pistons, the charter American League member and 4-time world champion Detroit Tigers to…well…the lovable Detroit Lions.

To honor all that championship pedigree, history, and Honolulu Blue and Silver heartbreak we decided to put together a list of the Top 5 athletes who were more than superstars on the playing field. They were entertaining beyond the sport and worth going to watch win or lose.

Barry Sanders

What can you say about Barry? Without a doubt, he was one of the best running backs to ever step on the gridiron. However, it wasn’t just yards, records, and touchdowns. Sanders was absolutely electrifying to watch. I’ll never forget the feeling of going to games at the Pontiac Silverdome and seeing the entire crowd stand up in anticipation of greatness every single time he touched the ball.

Rasheed Wallace

The arrival of Rasheed Wallace to the Pistons in the 2003-2004 season was the final ingredient that pushed Detroit to an NBA World Championship. Sheed brought great defense, incredible touch on the turnaround, and an attitude to the Pistons. He also brought technical fouls and expert dance moves to beat the band. Relive some of his most entertaining moments over the course of his 16-year NBA career.

Miguel Cabrera

Possibly the greatest hitter in modern baseball, Miguel Cabrera is the man. Feared by managers and pitchers all over the MLB, Miggy is a dynamite athlete. However, his attitude and youthful enthusiasm for the game make him a true joy to watch.

Calvin Johnson

Though Calvin Johnson, because of his feud with the Lions, may not be as beloved as he should be, there is absolutely no question about it that he is one of the most electrifying athletes in Detroit history. During his time with the Lions, Johnson showed that he was one of the greatest receivers in NFL History and there is a reason why he was called Megatron.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman is one of a kind. During his time in Detroit, he was a game-changing rebounder and defender. All hustle and heart with boundless energy that could not be matched on the court. The Worm never disappointed on the entertainment value either. From hairstyles to fashion statements, Rodman never shied away from the camera.