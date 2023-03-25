I present to you the top five scorers in NCAA Tournament history based on total points scored in a single tournament. These five players put up historic performances in the NCAA Tournament, leading their teams to great success and etching their names in college basketball lore.

Top 5 Scorers in NCAA Tournament History

Glen Rice – Michigan, 1989 (184 points)

Glen Rice led Michigan to the national championship in 1989, scoring a tournament-record 184 points along the way. He scored 34 points in a first-round win over Xavier, followed by 31 points in a second-round win over South Alabama. In the Sweet 16, Rice scored 36 points in a win over North Carolina, followed by 32 points in a Final Four win over Illinois. In the championship game against Seton Hall, Rice scored 31 points to lead Michigan to the title.

Bill Bradley – Princeton, 1965 (177 points)

Bill Bradley is considered one of the greatest college basketball players of all time. In the 1965 NCAA Tournament, Bradley led Princeton to the Final Four, averaging an astounding 29.5 points per game. He scored 41 points in a second-round win over Virginia, followed by 38 points in a quarterfinal win over Providence. In the semifinals against Michigan, Bradley scored 28 points in a losing effort.

Austin Carr – Notre Dame, 1970 (167 points)

Austin Carr set the NCAA Tournament record for most points scored in a single tournament in 1970, leading Notre Dame to the national championship game. He scored 61 points in a first-round win over Ohio, followed by 52 points in a quarterfinal win over Kentucky. In the semifinals against Iowa, Carr scored 36 points, and then scored 23 points in the championship game loss to UCLA.

Danny Manning – Kansas, 1988 (163 points)

Danny Manning led Kansas to the national championship in 1988, scoring 163 points in the tournament. He scored 21 points in a first-round win over Xavier, followed by 31 points in a second-round win over Murray State. In the Sweet 16, Manning scored 33 points in a win over Vanderbilt, followed by 25 points in a Final Four win over Duke. In the championship game against Oklahoma, Manning scored 31 points to lead Kansas to the title.

Larry Bird – Indiana State, 1979 (150 points)

Larry Bird led Indiana State to the national championship game in 1979, averaging 30 points per game in the tournament. He scored 27 points in a first-round win over Virginia Tech, followed by 32 points in a second-round win over Oklahoma. In the Sweet 16, Bird scored 23 points in a win over Arkansas, followed by 36 points in a Final Four win over DePaul. In the championship game against Magic Johnson and Michigan State, Bird scored 19 points in a losing effort.