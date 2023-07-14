Tracy Walker agrees NFL dropped the ball when it comes to Gambling Policy

When it comes to the NFL's Gambling Policy, no team in the league has been affected as much as the Detroit Lions. Lions safety Tracy Walker recently sat down for an interview with WDIV Channel 4, and he agrees that the NFL dropped the ball in 2022 when it comes to the policy.

Walker said he agrees that the league dropped the ball with the gambling policy in 2022, and it is unfortunate for guys like Jameson Williams.

“I would say last year they did, but this year they are definitely trying to correct it, but it's a little unfortunate it's a little too late for guys like JAMO (Jameson Williams),” Walker said. “But at the end of the day, the NFL, they are trying to make amends for it. But I said it just sucks that those guys have to suffer from it.”

Williams, of course, has been suspended six games for violating the policy, which means he will not be eligible to play for the Lions until Week 6 of the 2023 season.

Key Points

Bottom Line: Too Little, Too Late

It seems like the NFL has taken the appropriate steps to make sure that all of their players are 100% clear about the gambling policy, but that does not change things for the players who have already been suspended. Hopefully, now that the policy is being emphasized and broken down much more than it was in the past, fewer players will be suspended moving forward.