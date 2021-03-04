Trade down in 2021 NFL Mock Draft lands Detroit Lions with another 1st Round pick

The 2021 NFL Draft is still over a couple of months away but that does not mean it is too early to start speculating about who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.
Or, maybe the Lions will not make a selection at No. 7 at all.
According to the most recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft from Dane Brugler of the Athletic, the Lions will trade the No. 7 overall pick to the Washington Football Team for a haul. Brugler believes Washington will then use that pick to select Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.
From The Athletic:
7. ***TRADE***
Washington Football Team receives:
2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall)
Detroit Lions receive:
2021 first-round pick (No. 19 overall)
2021 third-round pick (No. 82 overall)
2022 first-round pick
Brugler then has the Lions using the No. 19 overall pick to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame.
Here is what Brugler has to say about the Lions pick.
19. Detroit Lions (via WFT) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
In this scenario, the Lions are able to move back a dozen spots, pick up a future first-rounder and add a versatile playmaker on defense. Owusu-Koramoah has the speed to mirror the run and create pressure as a blitzer while also giving Detroit a rangy cover man, which has been an obvious hole on defense.\
Nation, how would you feel if the Lions made this move?
Oh hell yes, but no Linebackers. D or O-Line only.
If you can’t come up with your own information then stop forcing usyour page because we’ve already read this.
I wish the Lions should cut the crop and draft Mac Jones q.b. from ‘Bama.
As long as we retain Okwara and if we’re stuck with Flowers than…I like it! Especially if that linebacker can cover tight ends and running backs while being able to shed blockers in the run game. Also, our next picks should be Barmore and/or Twyman since those are the two best pass rushing defensive tackles in the college game coming out. They would make the acquisition of Jeremiah all the more effective. Plus, those lower round draft picks could yield some nice players.