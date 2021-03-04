Trade down in 2021 NFL Mock Draft lands Detroit Lions with another 1st Round pick

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is still over a couple of months away but that does not mean it is too early to start speculating about who the Detroit Lions will select with the No. 7 overall pick in the first round.

Or, maybe the Lions will not make a selection at No. 7 at all.

According to the most recent 2021 NFL Mock Draft from Dane Brugler of the Athletic, the Lions will trade the No. 7 overall pick to the Washington Football Team for a haul. Brugler believes Washington will then use that pick to select Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

From The Athletic:

7. ***TRADE***

Washington Football Team receives:

2021 first-round pick (No. 7 overall)

Detroit Lions receive:

2021 first-round pick (No. 19 overall)

2021 third-round pick (No. 82 overall)

2022 first-round pick

Brugler then has the Lions using the No. 19 overall pick to select LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah out of Notre Dame.

Here is what Brugler has to say about the Lions pick.

19. Detroit Lions (via WFT) — Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

In this scenario, the Lions are able to move back a dozen spots, pick up a future first-rounder and add a versatile playmaker on defense. Owusu-Koramoah has the speed to mirror the run and create pressure as a blitzer while also giving Detroit a rangy cover man, which has been an obvious hole on defense.\

Nation, how would you feel if the Lions made this move?