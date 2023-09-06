Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Travis Kelce’s official status included in Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

The latest Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report has been released.

The Kansas City Chiefs Injury report includes the latest on Travis Kelce

It's going to be one of the most anticipated games in recent Detroit Lions history when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in a packed Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener. And the Chiefs have now updated the status of tight end Travis Kelce, who suffered a bone bruise to his knee during Tuesday’s practice.

Inside The Article
The Kansas City Chiefs Injury report includes the latest on Travis Kelce Kelce suffered the injury during yesterday's practice Travis Kelce's status vs. the Detroit Lions has been announced TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: Can the Lions spoil Kansas City's home opener?
Kansas City Chiefs Injury

Kelce suffered the injury during yesterday's practice

The good news for the Chiefs is that Kelce appears to have avoided significant damage to his knee after limping off the practice field yesterday.

“Source says that there is no structural damage here and this is not expected to be a long-term injury,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday. “That said there was some swelling, I would say some real significant swelling that needs to go down in order for him to get back on the field.”

Read More

Detroit Lions Injury Report: Final Report for Week 1 Matchup vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes on Lions' Defense: “It’s Going to be a Fight”

Patrick Mahomes Career Stats For Week 1 Are Out of This World

Travis Kelce's status vs. the Detroit Lions has been announced

Earlier this afternoon, the Chiefs announced on social media that Kelce has officially been listed as “questionable” for tomorrow's game.

Additionally, WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are good to go for tomorrow.

The full injury report:

Kansas City Chiefs Injury,Travis Kelce

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium
  2. During yesterday's practice, tight end Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury
  3. The Chiefs have officially listed Kelce's status as questionable for tomorrow's game

Bottom Line: Can the Lions spoil Kansas City's home opener?

There is an aura of anticipation around the Motor City for the Lions to accomplish something special this season, and a victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead tomorrow night on national television would go a long way in validating fan confidence.

If Kelce is unable to play, it would be a considerable advantage for the visiting Lions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?