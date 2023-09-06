Travis Kelce’s official status included in Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs Injury report includes the latest on Travis Kelce

It's going to be one of the most anticipated games in recent Detroit Lions history when they take on the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in a packed Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener. And the Chiefs have now updated the status of tight end Travis Kelce, who suffered a bone bruise to his knee during Tuesday’s practice.

Kelce suffered the injury during yesterday's practice

The good news for the Chiefs is that Kelce appears to have avoided significant damage to his knee after limping off the practice field yesterday.

“Source says that there is no structural damage here and this is not expected to be a long-term injury,” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport said on Wednesday. “That said there was some swelling, I would say some real significant swelling that needs to go down in order for him to get back on the field.”

Travis Kelce's status vs. the Detroit Lions has been announced

Earlier this afternoon, the Chiefs announced on social media that Kelce has officially been listed as “questionable” for tomorrow's game.

Travis Kelce is questionable for tomorrow's game. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 6, 2023

Additionally, WR Kadarius Toney (knee) and CB L'Jarius Sneed (knee) are good to go for tomorrow.

The full injury report:

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions take on the Kansas City Chiefs tomorrow night in Week 1 at Arrowhead Stadium During yesterday's practice, tight end Travis Kelce suffered a knee injury The Chiefs have officially listed Kelce's status as questionable for tomorrow's game

Bottom Line: Can the Lions spoil Kansas City's home opener?

There is an aura of anticipation around the Motor City for the Lions to accomplish something special this season, and a victory over the Chiefs at Arrowhead tomorrow night on national television would go a long way in validating fan confidence.

If Kelce is unable to play, it would be a considerable advantage for the visiting Lions.