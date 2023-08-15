Trevor Nowaske Willing To Be Detroit Lions Water Boy If That Is What It Takes

Trevor Nowaske, an undrafted rookie out of Saginaw Valley State, has displayed an unwavering dedication to the Detroit Lions, going to the extent of stating he'd become the team's water boy if that's what it takes. This bold declaration, made amidst the high stakes of NFL selection, embodies the spirit of perseverance and the lengths to which athletes are willing to go to be part of the team they're passionate about.

Trevor Nowaske Willing To Be Detroit Lions Water Boy

For Trevor Nowaske, every training session, every game, is more than just a chance to showcase his skills—it's an opportunity to underscore his commitment to the Lions.

“It would mean so much not just to me, but my community of friends and family,” said Nowaske, who played at Salem and tallied 98 tackles and four interceptions as a senior at Saginaw Valley. “It's not just me on this journey, it's all of them; the people who got me here.”

“Every day, I'm just trying to do something positive to impact the team whether it's on defense or special teams,” he said. “I'll be the waterboy if I have to do whatever it takes to get this team where we need to go.”

“These past couple of weeks I've really been trying to hone in on the details, do my job, and do what I'm asked,” he said. “I feel like eventually it'll pay off.”

Dan Campbell Weighs In

In the preseason opener against the New York Giants, Trevor Nowaske's game was spotlighted, making four tackles in 15 defensive snaps. But beyond the stats, what stood out was his unwavering dedication and thirst for growth. The appreciation from head coach Dan Campbell, and his interactions with seasoned players, provide a glimpse into a rookie's life where talent meets determination.

“He's a guy that is intriguing on special teams as a core player, and then in the meantime he continues to grow at linebacker, so he's doing good,” Campbell said.

“He's beginning to grow and climb again,” Campbell said. “That's kind of what you would expect on some of these young guys and what you want; that's the nature of their development and the way it should go.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Where Passion Outshines Position

Trevor Nowaske's willingness to embrace even the humblest of positions for the Detroit Lions speaks volumes about his passion for the game. As the Lions roar into the new season, it's the dedication of players like Nowaske that will remain the heart and soul of the team, reminding fans and peers alike of the commitment and dreams that drive every play.