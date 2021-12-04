Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Times throwing shade at Rams QB Matthew Stafford

From Friday:

When the Los Angeles Rams traded for Matthew Stafford, the fan base went crazy with hope and the media immediately made them one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

That hype only increased as Stafford played amazingly as the rams got off to a 7-1 start to the season. In fact, at that point, Stafford was considered a favorite to win the NFL MVP award.

Well, that was then and this is now and the Rams have now lost three games in a row to drop to 7-4 and Stafford has been a big reason why.

Because of his struggles, one Los Angeles newspaper already seems to be turning on Stafford.

As you can see in the photo below, the Los Angeles Times published an article on Thursday titled, “Is Stafford another Goff or is he just off?”

Stafford had better get things turned around quickly or this could get very bad for him.

