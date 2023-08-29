Two Detroit Tigers Prospects Named MiLB Player of the Week

Two Detroit Tigers prospects earn accolades

The Detroit Tigers are currently in the middle of a series against the New York Yankees, and yesterday, two of their prospects were named Player of the Week for the week of August 22. Their second-ranked prospect and the 26th overall prospect, 3B/2B Colt Keith, won hitter of the week for Triple-A Toledo in the International League. OF Brady Allen was named hitter of the week for High-A West Michigan in the Midwest League.

The Toledo Mud Hens, led by Keith, won their six-game series over the Louisville Bats, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, winning four of their six games and outscoring the Bats 68-32. The West Michigan Whitecaps, however, lost their series against the Peoria Chiefs, who are the High-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals, dropping four of their six games.

Players of the Week By The Numbers

Colt Keith

Keith, the 26th overall rated prospect in all of baseball, continues to improve and progress on an impressive season. Detroit Tigers General Manager Scott Harris has already stated that Keith will not be joining the Tigers this season, so he will continue to impress the rest of the way with Triple-A Toledo.

This season, he started Double-A Erie before being promoted to Triple-A Toledo; combined for this season, he is slashing .309/.378/.562 with a .940 OPS; he has 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 87 RBI, 75 runs scored, 47 walks, and three stolen bases.

With Triple-A, his slash line is .285/.359/.529 with a .888 OPS; he has 13 doubles, one triple, nine home runs, 37 RBI, 32 runs scored, 22 walks, and one stolen base in 44 games with the Mud Hens. In last week’s series against Louisville, he went 11-24 with three doubles, three home runs, ten RBI, ten runs scored, and six walks; he is currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and a nine-game on-base streak as the Mud Hens will start a new series today when they take on the Iowa Cubs who are the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs.

This is Keith’s third time this season being named player of the week, with the first two coming with Double-A Erie.

Brady Allen

The 23-year-old Allen was acquired on May 22nd from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Jonathan Davis. He was immediately sent to High-A West Michigan, where he has played in 74 games and has slashed .267/.379/.500 with a .879 OPS; he has 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 49 runs scored, 43 walks, and four stolen bases.

Over the week, Allen went 12-22 with two doubles, four home runs, eight RBI, eight runs scored, and six walks; he is currently on a seven-game hitting streak and a nine-game on-base streak with the Whitecaps about to start a series against the Lansing Lugnuts who are the High-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s. This is Allen’s second Player of the Week honors, both coming with the Tigers High-A affiliate.

Bottom Line: Detroit Tigers Future Is Bright

Besides the names mentioned above, the Detroit Tigers have some solid talent in their system; we’ve already seen Parker Meadows, the tenth-ranked prospect, who was called up and showed his talents. Now the Tigers have their top prospect, Max Clark, who they drafted third overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, playing in Single-A with the Lakeland Flying Tigers, and their top pitching prospect, Jackson Jobe, currently playing High-A with the Whitecaps, among many others.

Tigers’ fans have also wanted to see Justyn-Henry Malloy called up this season with his solid production down in Triple-A, but Scott Harris has nixed that idea. With what the Tigers currently have in Detroit and their solid prospects in the minors, the future is very bright in Detroit.