UFC legend Conor McGregor makes major announcement

According to UFC legend Conor McGregor, he had decided to retire from fighting.

McGregor made the announcement via his Twitter account at 12:54 AM on Sunday.

He finishes his career (unless he makes a comeback) with a 22-4 record.

Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been!

Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!

Pick the home of your dreams Mags I love you!

Whatever you desire it’s yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ

— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020