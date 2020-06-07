41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, June 7, 2020
UFC legend Conor McGregor makes major announcement

By Don Drysdale

According to UFC legend Conor McGregor, he had decided to retire from fighting.

McGregor made the announcement via his Twitter account at 12:54 AM on Sunday.

He finishes his career (unless he makes a comeback) with a 22-4 record.

