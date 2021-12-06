University of Miami announces decision on head coach Manny Diaz

According to the University of Miami, they have decided to part ways with head coach, Manny Diaz.

From Miami:

The University of Miami today informed football head coach Manny Diaz that he will not be retained for the 2022 football season.

“We are grateful to Coach Diaz for his many contributions to our campus community and to his native South Florida, and for the strong leadership and exemplary character he exhibited during his tenure at the University,” said President Julio Frenk. “We wish him and his family the very best as they move forward.”

The University is committed to providing its student-athletes with the best opportunities to succeed and to building championship-caliber teams at the U. An announcement regarding new leadership for the football program will be forthcoming.