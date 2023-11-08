Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Unlocking Potential: How Jared Goff Aims to Elevate Detroit Lions

Heading into the 2022 regular season, the hope was that the Detroit Lions would be able to weather the storm of some tough early-season matchups. Fast forward to the present and heading into Week 10, the Lions are sitting at 6-2, which is currently good enough for the No. 2 seed in the NFC North. With that being said, Jared Goff is focused on elevating the Lions' offense to a whole new level.

What did Jared Goff Say?

Goff believes there is untapped potential for both the offense and defense in the upcoming nine weeks of the regular season. Goff emphasized the quest for consistency and complete performances. He pointed out that while the Lions showcased their capabilities in the game against Carolina, achieving similar excellence consistently has been a challenge.

“I think there's a lot of meat on the bone, both for offense and defense,” Goff said Tuesday. “I'm sure they'd say the same thing that where we feel like maybe the Carolina game was a complete game, but other than that, I don't know if we've really had one.

“And how do we get closer to that as the season comes to an end, and no reason to not start this week and try to put together a complete game this week as well.”

Goff's focus is on improvement, particularly in crucial areas such as the red zone and ball security.

“There's a lot of good to be had, but there's a lot of stuff that we can work on,” Goff said. “And I think (head coach Dan Campbell) pointed it out, the red zone, and we'll just continue to take care of the ball better. That's what you're always trying to do and will continue to be points of emphasis.”

Bottom Line – Carving Success from Opportunity

Jared Goff's belief in the untapped potential of the Detroit Lions sets the stage for an exciting second half of the season. The quarterback's dedication to addressing weaknesses and building on strengths echoes the team's commitment to success. As the Lions continue their journey, Goff's vision serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path to potential victory in the games that lie ahead.

