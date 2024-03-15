Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

Detroit Lions Starting Offense

When it comes to the NFL, there is a ton of roster turnover from one season to the next, and our Detroit Lions are no exception to the rule. That said, when the 2024 regular season kicks off in September, the Lions starting offense will look similar, but not exactly the same as it did when they lost in the NFC Championship Game. As it stands, the Lions have already lost starting LG Jonah Jackson to free agency, and WR Josh Reynolds is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Starting Offense

Here is what the Detroit Lions’ starting offense would likely look like if the season started today:

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Jameson Williams

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

RT – Penei Sewell

RG – Graham Glasgow

C – Frank Ragnow

LG – Kayode Awosika

LT – Taylor Decker

Future Additions

As you can see, I currently have Kalif Raymond (WR) and Kayode Awosika (LG) in the starting lineup but if that is the case when the season begins, something went wrong. Look for the Lions to add a starting caliber “X” receiver and a starting caliber left guard either via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Other than that, the starting offense is pretty much set in stone.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Roster Changes: The Detroit Lions have experienced some roster turnover since their appearance in the NFC Championship Game, with starting LG Jonah Jackson leaving in free agency and WR Josh Reynolds currently being an unrestricted free agent. Projected Starting Offense: The Lions’ starting offense for the 2024 season is expected to include Jared Goff (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (WRs), Sam LaPorta (TE), and an offensive line consisting of Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, Kayode Awosika, and Taylor Decker. Potential Additions: The current lineup with Kalif Raymond (WR) and Kayode Awosika (LG) as starters may indicate the need for further additions. The Lions are likely to seek a starting caliber “X” receiver and left guard through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft to complete their starting offense.

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions are on the verge of solidifying their starting offense for the 2024 season, with most positions already set in stone. However, the team is expected to make strategic additions to fill the gaps left by departures and to ensure a competitive lineup. The focus will be on acquiring a starting caliber “X” receiver and left guard to enhance their offensive strength as they aim for another successful season.