Michigan Basketball coach Juwan Howard has been fired

The University of Michigan has decided on the fate of Juwan Howard for the 2024-25 season. Do you agree with this decision by Warde Manuel?

Chase Lucas Agrees to Contract with San Francisco 49ers

Detroit Lions lose out on Chase Lucas as he joins the enemy.

Aaron Donald announces he is retiring from NFL

Aaron Donald just made a monumental announcement that is going to break the internet.
W.G. Brady

Updated 2024 Detroit Lions Starting Offense

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Starting Offense

When it comes to the NFL, there is a ton of roster turnover from one season to the next, and our Detroit Lions are no exception to the rule. That said, when the 2024 regular season kicks off in September, the Lions starting offense will look similar, but not exactly the same as it did when they lost in the NFC Championship Game. As it stands, the Lions have already lost starting LG Jonah Jackson to free agency, and WR Josh Reynolds is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Starting Offense

Here is what the Detroit Lions’ starting offense would likely look like if the season started today:

QB – Jared Goff

RB – David Montgomery

WR – Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR – Jameson Williams

WR – Kalif Raymond

TE – Sam LaPorta

RT – Penei Sewell

RG – Graham Glasgow

C – Frank Ragnow

LG – Kayode Awosika

LT – Taylor Decker

Future Additions

As you can see, I currently have Kalif Raymond (WR) and Kayode Awosika (LG) in the starting lineup but if that is the case when the season begins, something went wrong. Look for the Lions to add a starting caliber “X” receiver and a starting caliber left guard either via free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft. Other than that, the starting offense is pretty much set in stone.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Roster Changes: The Detroit Lions have experienced some roster turnover since their appearance in the NFC Championship Game, with starting LG Jonah Jackson leaving in free agency and WR Josh Reynolds currently being an unrestricted free agent.
  2. Projected Starting Offense: The Lions’ starting offense for the 2024 season is expected to include Jared Goff (QB), David Montgomery (RB), Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams (WRs), Sam LaPorta (TE), and an offensive line consisting of Penei Sewell, Graham Glasgow, Frank Ragnow, Kayode Awosika, and Taylor Decker.
  3. Potential Additions: The current lineup with Kalif Raymond (WR) and Kayode Awosika (LG) as starters may indicate the need for further additions. The Lions are likely to seek a starting caliber “X” receiver and left guard through free agency or the 2024 NFL Draft to complete their starting offense.

The Bottom Line:

The Detroit Lions are on the verge of solidifying their starting offense for the 2024 season, with most positions already set in stone. However, the team is expected to make strategic additions to fill the gaps left by departures and to ensure a competitive lineup. The focus will be on acquiring a starting caliber “X” receiver and left guard to enhance their offensive strength as they aim for another successful season.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

