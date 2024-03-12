Search

W.G. Brady

Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson

Lions Notes

Here are 3 Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson

The 2024 NFL free agency period has kicked off with a bang, with several top players signing lucrative deals. Among them is former Detroit Lions left guard Jonah Jackson, who agreed to a substantial 3-year, $51 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams. With Jackson now off the roster, Lions general manager Brad Holmes faces the task of finding a suitable replacement. Here are three free agents Holmes could consider:

Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson

1. Kevin Zeitler, G, Ravens (34)

Zeitler is probably the best remaining free agent guard available. The question is, would be be able to move to the left side, or would the Lions move Graham Glasgow?

Zeitler still sets culture with the Ravens by being physical and technique-sound. He plays with an old-school toughness but isn’t the same athlete he once was. His smarts and football IQ make up for any slip. He relies on his upper body more than engaging his legs and pad level, but he still has tread left as a top right guard. –Via The Athletic

I loved Wynn coming out of college but injuries have gotten the best of him so far in his career. That said, if the Lions can get him on a cheap deal, he is definitely worth the risk.

Wynn is on his second team after being a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He has also played some at offensive tackle but found comfort and his natural position this year at left guard before getting injured in Week 7. He has all the physical tools to be a top talent, with both quickness and athletic ability, but injuries — he has played in just 50 of 99 possible games through six seasons — are a major concern. –Via The Athletic

I have written about the Detroit Lions bringing back Tomlinson if Jonah Jackson left in free agency, and that could very well come to fruition. He is extremely durable, and as we all know, the best ability is availability!

Tomlinson, who was released by the Jets, can still be productive for a team if the price is right. He has adequate body control and balance to recover and even get out in space in the run game, and he has a strong punch and good anchor against the bull rush in pass protection. He’s also been very durable, missing just one game in his nine-year career, way back in 2017. –Via The Athletic

