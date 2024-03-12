Detroit Lions Free Agency: 3 Potential Replacements for Jonah Jackson

Zeitler is probably the best remaining free agent guard available. The question is, would be be able to move to the left side, or would the Lions move Graham Glasgow? Zeitler still sets culture with the Ravens by being physical and technique-sound. He plays with an old-school toughness but isn’t the same athlete he once was. His smarts and football IQ make up for any slip. He relies on his upper body more than engaging his legs and pad level, but he still has tread left as a top right guard. –Via The Athletic

I loved Wynn coming out of college but injuries have gotten the best of him so far in his career. That said, if the Lions can get him on a cheap deal, he is definitely worth the risk. Wynn is on his second team after being a first-round pick of the Patriots in 2018. He has also played some at offensive tackle but found comfort and his natural position this year at left guard before getting injured in Week 7. He has all the physical tools to be a top talent, with both quickness and athletic ability, but injuries — he has played in just 50 of 99 possible games through six seasons — are a major concern. –Via The Athletic