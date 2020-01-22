Updated: Detroit Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffers injury

UPDATED:

Whew! According to Peter Wallner, Moritz Seider has returned to the game and we can all breathe a sigh of relief!

Stand down. Moritz Seider just returned to the bench and back on the ice. Remarkable recovery, I guess. #Gogrg — Pete Wallner (@petewallner) January 23, 2020

Original Report:

In a season where nothing seems to be going right for the Detroit Red Wings, things just got even worse.

According to reports, the Red Wings No. 1 prospect Moritz Seider suffered an undisclosed injury on Wednesday night.

Apparently, Seider was checked hard into the corner by Colton Beck, causing Seider to go down in a heap. As he was being helped off the ice, Seider was bent over so it was reportedly hard to tell what he injured, but his left shoulder hit the boards. Seider was helped to the dressing room.

Oh, oh. Moritz Seider checked hard in corner by Colton Beck, goes down in a heap and helped off the ice. Bent over so hard to tell what he injured, but hit left shoulder going into the boards. Straight to dressing room. #Gogrg — Pete Wallner (@petewallner) January 23, 2020

Seider, who is still just 18 years old, was the Red Wings top pick (No. 6 overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft. In 33 games with the Grand Rapids Griffins this season, Seider has 2 goals and 13 assists.

Hopefully, this turns out to be a minor injury.