Vanessa Bryant files wrongful death lawsuit against helicopter company

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, will be Island Express Helicopters and Island Express Holding Corp., the company that owned the helicopter that crashed outside of Los Angeles on January 26.

The crash claimed the lives of Bryant, their young daughter Gianna, and seven others.

The suit alleges that the pilot, Ara Zobayan, was careless and negligent by choosing to continue flying through the heavy fog that surrounded the area and may have contributed to the fatal accident.

The fog was so severe that the Los Angeles police and sheriff’s departments had grounded their helicopter fleets earlier in the day.

“Defendant Island Express Helicopters’ breach of its duty and negligence caused the injuries and damages complained of herein and Plaintiffs’ deceased, Kobe Bryant, was killed as a direct result of the negligent conduct of Zobayan for which Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable in all respects,” the lawsuit said.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others (including Zobayan) were en route to the Mamba Sports Academy basketball tournament when the accident occurred.

