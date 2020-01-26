34.3 F
Detroit Tigers News

Video emerges of Justin Verlander making 'tone-deaf' comments about Astros

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

In case you have not heard, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander had quite the moment on Saturday night at the BBWAA dinner in New York.

While accepting his Cy Young Award, Verlander noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” while praising his team.

As you are about to see, Verlander’s comments were greeted with quite a bit of laughter from those in attendance.

Following his comments, Verlander was absolutely destroyed on Twitter.

Click the link below to check it out.

Justin Verlander is getting absolutely destroyed for ‘tone deaf’ comments about Astros

