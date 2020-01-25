Justin Verlander is getting absolutely destroyed for ‘tone deaf’ comments about Astros

On Saturday, Justin Verlander was in New York to accept the Cy Young Award at the NY BBWAA dinner.

During Verlander’s acceptance speech, the former Detroit Tigers and current Houston Astros pitcher praised the Astros by saying they were “technologically and analytically advanced.”

Those comments, considering the Astros were just penalized by Major League Baseball for illegally stealing signs, drew some laughter from those in attendance.

This is sure to get some negative attention for Verlander and that negativity has already begun.

Here are some of the responses to Verlander’s comments that have already been tweeted out by fans and media members.

And he did this…at an event… For baseball writers. pic.twitter.com/OusmRaD4mS — A.J. (@ElessarDarkStar) January 26, 2020

Who wrote his speech, Zoolander? pic.twitter.com/iv0ANCV5lg — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) January 26, 2020