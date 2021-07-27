Video emerges of Aaron Rodgers landing in Green Bay, Twitter explodes

Honestly, we cannot believe we are even passing this along but apparently many of you are enamored with the Aaron Rodgers/Packers soap opera so we will humor you.

Video has emerged of Aaron Rodgers plane landing in Green Bay and him being escorted from the airport.

Rodgers is expected to report to Packers training camp after what was a crazy offseason.

Aaron Rodgers landing in Green Bay past midnight with TV cameras staking out the airport is the only way this could have ended. 🎥 https://t.co/Ghe1kWCpUj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2021