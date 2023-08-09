At the Detroit Lions training camp, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been demonstrating why the team's front office held him in such high regard during the 2023 NFL Draft. A video has surfaced showing Gibbs showcasing his speed and agility by leaving New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke in the dust with a rapid stop-and-start move.

Video emerges of Jahmyr Gibbs embarrassing New York Giants defender

According to multiple reports out of today's joint practice against the Giants, Gibbs has lived up to the hype, proving himself to be a key player in both the passing and running game. In particular, Gibbs stood out in the red zone, scoring several touchdowns through the air and even managing to break through a formidable Giants' defensive line to score a rushing touchdown.

Watch as Gibbs embarrasses Okereke for a long touchdown. (Note: Things won't be this easy in a real game as there would probably be a safety to help out)

Key Points

Gibbs has shone brightly during training camp.

Gibbs demonstrated impressive agility and speed, leaving New York Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke behind with a quick stop-and-start move.

Gibbs was particularly effective in the red zone, scoring multiple touchdowns through the air and even managing to score a rushing touchdown against the Giants' stout defensive line.

Bottom Line – A Promising Start for a New Star

Gibbs' standout performance at training camp serves as an exciting preview of what might be in store for the upcoming season. With his speed, agility, and exceptional ability to find the end zone, Gibbs has all the makings of a potential star for the Lions. This impressive performance serves as a reminder that a new player can shine bright, even in a field filled with established giants. Folks, buckle up because the Jahmyr Gibbs show is going to be a heck of a lot of fun to witness.