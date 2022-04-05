Video emerges showing floor buckling during major moment of NCAA Championship Game

If you happened to tune in for Monday night’s NCAA National Championship Game between North Carolina and Kansas, you likely remember the play late in the contest where Tar Heels F Armando Bacot hurt his ankle.
Well, a video has emerged showing the moment Bacot was injured and you can clearly see the floor at the Caesars Superdome buckle.
Check it out.
Here it is. pic.twitter.com/eIBFZp7rYo
— Chris Butler (@Chris24Butler) April 5, 2022
Here is a closer look.
— not chin coleman 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@bgtheogBBN) April 5, 2022
The injury sent Bacot to the ground and ultimately took him out for the remainder of the game.
