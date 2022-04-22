Video highlight recap from Detroit Tigers shutout win over New York Yankees

Miguel Cabrera may still be sitting at 2,999 career hits but that’s ok as the Detroit Tigers picked up a big win over the New York Yankees on Thursday afternoon.

The highlight of the game was that starting pitcher Michael Pineda made his debut with the Tigers and he shut down the Yankees over 5 innings to pick up the victory. (5 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks)

Here are the video highlights from Thursday’s win.

NFL Draft Betting: How Early Will the Top Edge Rushers Be Drafted?

There’s a fairly well-accepted adage that “the most valuable football positions are quarterback and anyone who can get to the quarterback.” We all know that the passing game — both on offense and defense — has become the premier phase of NFL play, so it makes sense that prospects who affect it should demand attention in the NFL Draft. Especially in an NFL prospect cycle with no clear-cut, superstar-to-be quarterbacks, the edge-rushing talent is the show in town for 2022 draftniks.

Edge rusher is also a position you should be paying attention to if you want to bet the NFL Draft this year. FanDuel Sportsbook has player draft position props available for a number of NFL prospects: they give an overall draft slot number and you can bet on whether that prospect will be selected “over” (later in the draft) or “under” (earlier) that pick.

All four edge rushers with draft slot props have lines suggesting they’ll be top-10 selections. Will the top picks be dominated by defensive ends, or will any of these elite edge players slip down the board in the 2022 NFL Draft?

Methodology

I use a combination of data sources, including mock drafts and my own draft pick model to help project players into draft slots. The mock draft data I use sources the “pulse of the people” via Grinding the Mocks and their Expected Draft Position (EDP), as well as an “expert consensus mock” of the nine most accurate mockers over the last five years, per The Huddle Report.

The draft value model compares college production and athletic ability of past players to their actual draft slots. We’re not looking to project which players’ resumes indicate they’ll be the most successful in the pros; we’re just identifying how NFL teams look at these players in the draft, and which qualities they weigh most heavily in their prospect evaluation. The athleticism scores I use come from Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score (RAS).

