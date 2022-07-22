Vince McMahon makes major announcement about his future with WWE

Vince McMahon, who is the focus of an ongoing misconduct investigation, has officially announced his retirement from WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

On Friday, McMahon, who is nearly 77 years old, released a statement to make it official that he is retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE.

At 77, time for me to retire.

Thank you, WWE Universe.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. #WWE #thankful — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) July 22, 2022

Over the years, McMahon raised professional wrestling to a whole new level compared to what it once was but it was not without controversy.

In fact, The Wall Street Journal previously reported that McMahon paid $12 million to multiple women to keep them quiet about alleged affairs that he had.

Vince McMahon officially announces retirement from WWE

Here is McMahon’s statement:

From Variety:

“As I approach 77 years old, I feel it’s time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” McMahon said in a statement released by the sports entertainment company. “Throughout the years, it’s been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspire you, thrill you, surprise you, and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family for mightily contributing to our success, and I would also like to thank all of our past and present Superstars and employees for their dedication and passion for our brand. Most importantly, I would like to thank our fans for allowing us into your homes every week and being your choice of entertainment. I hold the deepest appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans all over the world who have liked, currently like, and sometimes even love our form of Sports Entertainment.”

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing WWE will continue to entertain you with the same fervor, dedication, and passion as always,” McMahon continued. “I am extremely confident in the continued success of WWE, and I leave our company in the capable hands of an extraordinary group of Superstars, employees, and executives – in particular, both Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. My personal thanks to our community and business partners, shareholders, and Board of Directors for their guidance and support through the years. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

Nation, will you miss Vince McMahon or is this long overdue?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

