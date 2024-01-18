Viral Video Shows Matthew Stafford talking smack to Kerby Joseph after big hit

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph has found himself at the center of a contentious debate following a huge hit during Sunday's Wild Card Playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams. The incident in question: a low hit on Rams tight end Tyler Higbee. This moment, captured in the heat of a high-stakes game, has ignited conversations around tackling techniques and player welfare. Now, a video from the game has emerged showing Matthew Stafford talking trash to Joseph following the hit.

What Did Matthew Stafford Say to Kerby Joseph?

A video has emerged that features Stafford mic'd up and calling Joseph a dirty player.

“Hey! Hey! Hey! That’s a good hit,” Stafford said. “That’s a good hit, you’re dirty as [expletive] though and you know it. You’re dirty as [expletive]. It’s been on tape. I’ve seen it. Hey, it’s been on tape.”

Matthew Stafford was not happy with Lions DB Kerby Joseph after he hit Tyler Higbee lowpic.twitter.com/vafLiodx69 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2024

Dan Campbell Defends Joseph

On Wednesday, Dan Campbell defended Joseph.

“That’s how we play football here. Just keep your head up, see what you hit. That’ll always be what I tell Kerby,” Campbell explained. “Just keep your eyes up so you don’t hit on the crown of your helmet. You hit a spine, you mess yourself up there. Just see what you hit. But no, he was going for the thigh board, staying away from the head. That’s how we play defense here. We're not dirty, just, we hit.”

Bottom Line

The controversy surrounding Kerby Joseph's hit in the Lions' playoff victory against the Rams underscores the complexities of NFL's physical nature and the fine balance between aggressive defense and player safety. While Matthew Stafford's accusation brought attention to the contentious play, Dan Campbell's defense of Joseph's tactics reflects a team committed to a strategic and responsible approach to football.

This incident not only highlights the ongoing debate about tackling techniques in the NFL but also serves as a reminder of the continual need for clarity and player education on safe yet effective defensive strategies in the sport.