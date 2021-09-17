Viral video shows New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay yelling at QB Daniel Jones

When the New York Giants signed WR Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million deal with $40 million in guaranteed money, I chuckled.

The reason why I chuckled is that shelling out the big bucks for a wide receiver, in my opinion, is a great way to help cripple a team financially.

That being said, you can bet that when the Giants signed Golladay, they thought that he would come in and be productive right out of the gates.

Well, that has not been the case as the former Detroit Lions WR has just seven catches for 102 yards and zero touchdowns through his first two games with the Giants.

On Thursday night, the Giants took on the Washington Football Team, and late in the game, Golladay let his emotions get the best of him and he shared some choice words with QB Daniel Jones on the sideline.

Check it out. (By the way, Giants lost the game 30-29)

Kenny Golladay saying something to Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/nDqkF6k3S6 — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) September 17, 2021