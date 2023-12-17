Viral Video shows Taylor Swift's NSFW response to Travis Kelce dropped TD

Imagine this: Taylor Swift, the queen of cool and catchy tunes, morphing into the world's most animated NFL fan. This isn't just a scene from a whimsical music video; it's real life at Arrowhead Stadium. The beloved (by some) songstress has taken a break from crafting chart-toppers to become a staple in the stands at Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on none other than her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

What did Taylor Swift do?

On Sunday, Swift showed off her not-so-hidden talent for sideline dramatics. In a viral clip, she's seen reacting to Kelce’s dropped pass near the end zone with the kind of passion usually reserved for breakup songs. As Kelce gets pushed and drops the ball, Swift goes full diva, complete with an NSFW exclamation that even her lyrics haven’t dared to explore. It seems like Swift’s “Love Story” with football has its own set of plot twists!

Here is the video, feel free to read Swift's lips!

"What the f*ck?!"



Taylor Swift was NOT HAPPY after Travis Kelce's end zone drop 😠pic.twitter.com/9ZFFOxPGhQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 17, 2023

The Bottom Line – Singers, They're Just Like Us!

In a world where we're used to seeing Taylor Swift shake it off with poise, her caught-on-camera football freak-out moment is a humorous and humanizing twist. It turns out, beneath the Grammy-laden superstar is a football fan who can rival any face-painted, jersey-wearing, game-day enthusiast in sheer enthusiasm (and dramatics). So next time you're losing your cool over a game, remember: Taylor Swift has probably been there, done that, and maybe even written a song about it.