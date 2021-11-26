Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-2) vs. Lansing Catholic (12-1): Predicting the Division 6 State Championship Game

On Friday and Saturday, Ford Field will host the MHSAA State Championship football games, and believe it or not, teams from Michigan will actually win! (Yes, that is an unwarranted knock on the winless Detroit Lions)

The Division 6 title game will feature Warren Michigan Collegiate (11-2) vs. Lansing Catholic (12-1)

Date: Friday, Nov. 26

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Ford Field

Prediction:

If these two teams played 10 times, I think Lansing Catholic would win 7 or 8 of those games. But, guess what? They are only playing one game on Friday and I have a feeling that WMC is going to rise up and steal one!

Warren Michigan Collegiate 21

Lansing Catholic 20