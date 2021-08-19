Washington Football Team is down to three finalists for new nickname

As you know, the Washington Football Team will have a new nickname beginning with the 2022 season.

According to WFT team president Jason Wright, the team HAS NOT narrowed their list of potential names down to eight as some have previously speculated. Instead, Wright said the team is down to three finalists that they are currently considering.

The rumor that previously came out stemmed from a video that was dropped by the team which included eight nicknames. Those names are Armada, Brigade, Commanders, Defenders, Presidents, RedHogs, RedWolves, and Washington Football Team.

Nation, what do you think the WFT’s new nickname should be?

Just to be clear, because everyone keeps asking, we are down to and working through a final three but this is no form of final 8 list. These are just a selection of names that happened to show up in the video our team produced. https://t.co/IzeMAE64EO — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) August 19, 2021