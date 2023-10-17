Week 7 NFL DVOA Rankings: Detroit Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL

Ladies and gentlemen, our Detroit Lions are one of the top teams in the National Football League, and if you have not yet accepted that, I don't know what to tell you. Following their dominating 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon, the Lions are now 5-1, which ties them for the best record in the NFL. But what do the advanced stats have to say about the Detroit Lions?

Week 7 DVOA Rankings

With all of the Week 6 games in the books, the Week 7 DVOA rankings have been released, and as you are about to see, the Lions are currently the No. 2 team in the NFL. In fact, Detroit currently has the No. 4 ranked offense and the No. 3 ranked defense. As far as special teams go, the Lions are No. 19.

Why it Matters

Everybody has their own opinion about which teams are the best in the NFL, but the DVOA rankings, which are put together by Aaron Schatz, take a deeper look at the advanced stats. No matter which year you look at these stats, the best teams in the league are at the top.

What is DVOA?

Here is a breakdown of DVOA:

DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) system breaks down every single NFL play and compares a team's performance to a league-average baseline base on situation and opponent. It is explained further in this article.

Offense and Defense DVOA are adjusted based on strength of opponent (beginning after Week 4) and indoors/outdoors. DVOA considers all fumbles, kept or lost, as equal value. Performance in the fourth quarter of blowouts is downweighted. Special Teams DVOA is adjusted for type of stadium (warm, cold, dome, Denver) and week of season. Non-Adjusted Total VOA does not include these adjustments.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

The Detroit Lions are asserting themselves as one of the NFL's premier teams, with a strong 5-1 record, tied for the best in the league. The Week 7 DVOA rankings, created by Aaron Schatz, further solidify the Lions' standing, placing them at an impressive No. 2 in the NFL. The team boasts the No. 4 ranked offense and the No. 3 ranked defense. DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average) is an advanced statistical system that evaluates a team's performance based on various factors, including opponent strength and game situation. These rankings provide a more in-depth perspective on team performance compared to traditional win-loss records.

Bottom Line: Moving On Up

The Detroit Lions are making a powerful statement this season, backed by their strong record and impressive DVOA rankings. These advanced statistics confirm that the Lions are indeed among the NFL's elite, emphasizing their resurgence and remarkable performance on the field.