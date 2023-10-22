Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan continues to gain ground on Georgia

Week 8 of the college football season is a wrap, and following an impressive 49-0 win at Michigan State, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines have closed the gap on No. 1 Georgia in the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll. Heading into the week, Georgia had 43 first-place votes and 1541 points compared to 16 first-place votes and 1492 points for Michigan.

Full Top 25 Poll

Others receiving votes: Florida 52, Miami 27, Kansas State 25, Iowa 24, Fresno State 23, Oklahoma State 13, Kentucky 10, Wyoming 9, SMU 8, Liberty 8, Arizona 7, UNLV 6, Kansas 4, Maryland 4, Toledo 2, Wisconsin 2, Clemson 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa 23

Biggest Movers

North Carolina DOWN 7 to No. 17

USC DOWN 6 to No. 24

LSU UP 4 to No. 15

Missouri UP 4 to No. 16

Duke DOWN 4 to No. 20

Tennessee DOWN 4 to No. 21

New To the Poll