Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll: Michigan continues to gain ground on Georgia

Week 8 of the college football season is a wrap, and following an impressive 49-0 win at Michigan State, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines have closed the gap on No. 1 Georgia in the Week 9 AP Top 25 Poll. Heading into the week, Georgia had 43 first-place votes and 1541 points compared to 16 first-place votes and 1492 points for Michigan.

RKTEAMRECPTS
1Georgia(38)7-01536
2Michigan(19)8-01504
3Ohio State(3)7-01454
4Florida State(3)7-01408
5Washington7-01325
6Oklahoma7-01267
7Texas6-11150
8Oregon6-11133
9Alabama7-11071
10Penn State6-1999
11Oregon State6-1922
12Ole Miss6-1889
13Utah6-1868
14Notre Dame6-2718
15LSU6-2687
16Missouri7-1594
17North Carolina6-1506
18Louisville6-1420
19Air Force7-0395
20Duke5-2371
21Tennessee5-2306
22Tulane6-1248
23UCLA5-2243
24USC6-2193
25James Madison7-0167

Others receiving votes: Florida 52, Miami 27, Kansas State 25, Iowa 24, Fresno State 23, Oklahoma State 13, Kentucky 10, Wyoming 9, SMU 8, Liberty 8, Arizona 7, UNLV 6, Kansas 4, Maryland 4, Toledo 2, Wisconsin 2, Clemson 1

Dropped from rankings: Iowa 23

Biggest Movers

  • North Carolina DOWN 7 to No. 17
  • USC DOWN 6 to No. 24
  • LSU UP 4 to No. 15
  • Missouri UP 4 to No. 16
  • Duke DOWN 4 to No. 20
  • Tennessee DOWN 4 to No. 21

New To the Poll

  • No. 25 James Madison

