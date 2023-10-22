Jim Harbaugh responds to question about latest controversy with Michigan Football program

The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines came, they saw, and they kicked the crap out of the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night in East Lansing. When all was said and done, Jim Harbaugh and his Wolverines walked away with a 49-0 win, in a game that was not as close as the score indicated. Following the game, Harbaugh was asked about the latest sign-stealing controversy surrounding his football program.

What did Jim Harbaugh Say?

While speaking to reporters after the game, he was asked about his team playing the say they did on Saturday night, despite the off-field issues this week.

“Our guys really had a single mindset of getting prepared, beating State,” Harbaugh said. “That was pretty much if anybody around the building wanted to talk about anything else. I mean, they didn’t want to — they wanted to just talk about the game preparation, practice, and get ready to play and execute. And I thought they played their best.“

“A little saying around here that says what do you do to speak so loudly we can’t even hear what you’re saying? So I thought our guys did a tremendous job of just taking take it one play at a time and they were real bustle — was played really, really great, great football. There’s been stuff I mean, I think, there’s been attempts to diminish the team and in a lot of ways.“

“Starting with easy schedule, this too easy a schedule, these guys aren’t very good, that kind of thing. But now they just played and they’ll do that again today. Just we’ll get on to the next one and move on with our hearts. But it’s a heck of a group and I just congratulate them for — their focus was laser-like. Staying strong, focused. Just on a mission.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Focus on Football

Jim Harbaugh's response reflects the Wolverines' determination to block out distractions and maintain their focus on the game. Despite controversies and criticisms, the team's performance speaks for itself, and they continue to move forward with determination and resolve.