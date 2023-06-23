What Ausar Thompson Brings to the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons stick with the fifth pick and select athletic wing Ausar Thompson.

The Detroit Pistons stayed put with the No. 5 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft selecting the versatile and athletic wing Ausar Thompson. After hearing General Manager Troy Weaver state his interest in aiming for the “long ball” with his draft picks, he opted to buy into the potential of the high-rated prospect from the Overtime Elite League.

It's no secret the most significant weakness on Detroit's roster was their production and athleticism from their wings. The suffering of numerous injuries and trading away former Piston Saddiq Bey thinned up the team's wing depth, contributing to last season's 17-65 record. Most of the best available prospects for the Pistons were wings, and Detroit decided that the remaining Thompson twin was the right choice.

With hopes of starting to win, Thompson can make a major impact right away and down the line for this franchise. His skill set seems to be an ideal fit that can help contribute to winning basketball in Detroit.

Here are the biggest impacts Ausar Thompson brings to the Detroit Pistons

Offensive Versatility

Troy Weaver has always emphasized his desire to add versatility to Detroit's roster. The Pistons' No. 5 pick fits that exact mold as an athletic 6'7, 215-pound forward.

Thompson flashed a strong capability as a scorer and ball-handler in the Overtime Elite League. He averaged 16.3 points per game with 7.1 rebounds per game and 6.1 assists per game last season. His style of play received plenty of credit this past season after being named the regular season and Final MVP this past season.

Thompson shot 48% from the field last season, but perimeter shooting looks like the biggest question of his game. He shot poorly at 30% from three and from the free throw line at 67%. His distance shooting potential flashed in the playoffs as he shot 39% over five games.

His growth as a shooter will serve as the best compliment playing next to the backcourt of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey. However, the creative offense of new Head Coach Monty Williams, which features lots of passing and ball movement, can serve as a benefit to Thompson's game. His abilities as an off-ball cutter and playmaker should open up over time around Detroit's core of talent.

Troy Weaver said he sees traces of Andre Iguodala with the Philadelphia 76ers in Thompson's game. Iguodala wasn't an explosive scoring star throughout his career. His best offensive value was used as a connecting glue guy who could set up his teammates while also finishing plays strong at the rim. Those attributes are very similar to Thompson's game, making the comparison quite valid.

Defensive Upside

The strongest quality of Thompson's game is his defensive prowess. Troy Weaver believes in Thompson becoming an “elite defender on the perimeter,” which would do wonders for this team.

After finishing 27th in team defensive rankings last season, Detroit badly needs help defensively. Their biggest issue was perimeter defense against guards and wings. Teams dominated the Pistons at the rim with their inability to slow down wing penetration.

Thompson is already one of Detroit's best athletes, which should translate successfully as a defender. He should be able to handle switches on smaller guards or to bigs with little problem. Having an almost 7-foot wingspan will also boost his skills as a help-side defender and paint protector next to center Jalen Duren.

Drafting Thompson also takes the pressure off of Ivey and Cunningham as defenders. While the Pistons can use positive defensive performances from their starting backcourt, they ideally shouldn't be guarding the opponent's best scorers. Their offensive responsibility is too big to risk having them guard prime scorers and risk bad fouls.

The Pistons should hopefully be able to grow Thompson as their go-to perimeter defender. His size and athleticism will not only serve against their opponents in half-court sets. It should also create an advantage in transition scoring, which was a big struggle for Detroit last season. Open-floor scoring will always be an asset for young athletic teams looking to start winning.