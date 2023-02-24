When Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis could break Pistol Pete’s all-time scoring record

If you have been following along with Antoine Davis since he arrived at the University of Detroit Mercy, you are well aware that he is a scoring machine. But what you may not know is that Davis has scored so many points in his career that he is now in striking distance of ‘Pistol' Pete Maravich‘s all-time scoring record. That being said, Davis is only guaranteed to play in two more games with the Titans, and he is currently 97 points behind Maravich's record, which seems daunting.

Pistol Pete was an absolute freak

Though Davis could end up passing Maravich for the all-time scoring record, it has to be said that Pistol Pete set the record in just 83 career games! That's right, folks, Maravich averaged a whopping 44.2 points per game during his career, granted he did take an average of 38.1 times per game. Considering the fact that there was no 3-point line when Pistol Pete played, the fact that he averaged over 44 points per game is insane and it will never happen again in college basketball… or professional basketball, for that matter.

Antoine Davis will go down as one of the all-time great scorers in NCAA history

One thing is for sure, if you go to a Titans' basketball game, you are going to see a show from Davis. During his five seasons at Detroit, he has averaged 25.2 points per game on 40.8% shooting. During that time, he has knocked down a record number of three-point shots, despite opposing teams knowing that is what he wants to do. So far this season, Davis has averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, putting himself in a position to make a run at Pistol Pete's all-time scoring record.

When Antoine Davis will break Pistol Pete's record

As noted earlier, Davis is only guaranteed two more games with the Titans (Saturday vs. Wright State and a Horizon League Tourney game on Feb. 28) meaning he would have to average 48.5 points per game to tie the record, which is not happening. That being said, if the Titans are able to win their first-round game, which they will be hosting, that would give Davis three games two break Pistol Pete's all-time scoring record. In that scenario, Davis would have to average 32 points per game, which sound much better than 48.5.

Unfortunately, even averaging 32 points per game over a 3-game stretch is very difficult, and I don't think Davis will pull it off in those games. BUT… my prediction is that the Titans win their FIRST TWO Horizon League Tournament games, meaning Davis would actually have FOUR games to get the job done. In that scenario, he would “only” have to average 24.25 points per game to TIE the record and 24.5 points per game to BREAK Maravich's record. So, I expect Davis will break the record on Thursday, March 2, during a quarterfinal matchup in the Horizon League Tournament. What do you think?