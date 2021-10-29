When the Detroit Lions will win their first game of the 2021 season

Well, we are seven weeks into the 2021 NFL season and our Detroit Lions are the last team in the league without a single victory.

As the losses continue to pile up, the talk of an 0-17 season has continued to get louder and louder.

So, when will the Lions win their first game of the 2021 season?

Before the season started, I thought the Lions would be 2-5 at this point with wins over the Bears and the Bengals. Unfortunately, that is not the case but there are still some winnable games on the schedule even though it is unlikely that the Lions will be favored in any of them.

On Sunday, the Lions will host the 2-5 Philadelphia Eagles and though I believe the Eagles are a better team, the Lions will walk away with their first win of the Dan Campbell era.

Prediction:

Philadelphia Eagles 20

Detroit Lions 23