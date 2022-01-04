Where Jim Harbaugh is likeliest to land if he leaves Michigan

Earlier today, a report surfaced from Bruce Feldman of The Athletic indicating that Jim Harbaugh could be interested in leaving Michigan for the NFL.

So, where may Harbaugh land if he does leave the Wolverines?

According to Adam Rittenberg of ESPN, the Las Vegas Raiders are the likeliest destination for Harbaugh if he returns to the NFL. Rittenberg also mentioned he has heard that Harbaugh could have been interested in the New York Giants job if it was open.

Nation, are you buying any of these reports?