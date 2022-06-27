Which 2022 Detroit Lions player has the best name?

We are less than 30 days away from the start of Detroit Lions‘ training camp and as it stands, the team has roughly 90 players on their current roster.

Of course, by the end of camp, the Lions will narrow their roster down to 53 players who will go into the 2022 regular season with the hopes of making some noise in the NFC Central.

As I look up and down the Lions’ roster, there are certainly some unique names that stand out so I figured I would share my thoughts on which player (who is currently on the roster) has the best name.

Which Detroit Lions player has the best name?

On Monday, Jeremy Reisman tweeted out the bracket he will be using for the Detroit Lions Name Tournament that he runs each year and as you can see, the top 8 seeds are as follows:

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Brady Breeze

Kalil Pimpleton

Trinity Benson

Halapoulivaat Vatai

DJ Chark

Godwin Igwebuike

JuJu Hughes

There are certainly some great names in those top eight seeds but in my opinion, the best name on the Detroit Lions has not yet been mentioned.

In my humble opinion, the best name on the Lions’ current roster is the name that I always have trouble saying.

The player with the best name on the Lions is…. Ifeatu Melifonwu!

Make sure to follow along with the tournament to find out who the fans believe has the best name on the 2022 Detroit Lions.

Nation, which player on the Detroit Lions do you think has the best name? Which player do you think will emerge victorious in the bracket shown above?

