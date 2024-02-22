Why Detroit Lions Should Sign CB Kendall Fuller

In the quest to enhance their defense, the Detroit Lions, under the stewardship of General Manager Brad Holmes, embarked on a mission to fortify their secondary. Last offseason's acquisitions of Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Emmanuel Moseley, along with drafting Brian Branch in the 2023 NFL Draft, were strategic moves aimed at this goal. However, with Moseley and Gardner-Johnson sidelined due to injuries and Sutton facing challenges on the field, the need to strengthen the cornerback position has once again emerged as a priority for the Lions. A prime candidate for this role is Kendall Fuller from the Washington Commanders.

Fuller's Impressive 2023 Performance

Kendall Fuller, who has recently turned 29, showcased a solid performance for the Commanders in 2023, earning a solid Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade of 83.1. This included an 82.8 coverage grade and a 78.1 run defense grade, highlighting his well-rounded abilities on the field. Fuller's versatility is a key asset, capable of playing both outside and in the slot, offering the Lions much-needed flexibility in their defensive schemes.

A Perfect Fit for Detroit's Defense

With 16 career interceptions (two in 2023), Fuller embodies the archetype of a defensive playmaker that Aaron Glenn, the Lions' Defensive Coordinator, values highly in his defense. His knack for pivotal interceptions and defensive stops aligns seamlessly with Glenn's defensive philosophy, making him an ideal addition to the Lions' roster. Though he would not be a “Big Splash” signing, Fuller is the type of player who could immediately solidify the Lions' secondary.

The Bottom Line – Strengthening the Pride

Signing Kendall Fuller represents a strategic move to bolster the Detroit Lions‘ secondary with a player whose skills and experience align with the team's defensive ambitions. Fuller's addition would not only address a critical need but also enhance the Lions' defense, potentially transforming it into one of the league's more formidable units. For a franchise aiming to make significant playoff progress and contend for championships, acquiring a talent like Fuller could be a game-changer. His leadership, versatility, and proven track record of performance make him an invaluable asset in Detroit's quest for defensive excellence.