Why Detroit Lions Will Select a Wide Receiver In 1st Round of 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions Will Select a Wide Receiver

With Josh Reynolds officially leaving the Detroit Lions to sign with the Denver Broncos, the debate over who will fill the No. 3 wide receiver spot for the Lions in the 2024 season is heating up. As it stands, Amon-Ra St. Brown would be the No. 1 receiver, with Jameson Williams as No. 2. The contenders for the No. 3 spot are currently Khalif Raymond or Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Depth vs. Starting Caliber

While head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes may be content with Raymond or Peoples-Jones as the No. 3 receiver, it’s arguable that, although they are solid depth pieces, they might not be starting caliber. The free agent market doesn’t offer much to get excited about, pointing towards the likelihood of the Lions selecting a receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft to compete for the No. 3 position.

First Round Necessity

Given the limited selection of starting-caliber wide receivers in the NFL Draft, the Lions may need to use their No. 29 overall pick in the first round to secure a quality player for the position. Waiting until later rounds could mean missing out on the best options. Potential picks at No. 29 include Brian Thomas Jr. (probably gone by No. 29), Adonai Mitchell, Xavier Legette, Xavier Worthy, Ladd McConkey, Troy Franklin, and Roman Wilson, although the latter two might be considered a reach at this spot.

Second Round Prospects

If the Lions decide to wait until their second-round pick, No. 61 overall, they could be looking at players like Rickey Pearsall, Malachi Corley, and Ja’Lynn Polk, who have the potential to develop into starters but are not guaranteed. Personally, I do not view any of those guys as a better receiver, especially in the immediate future, as what the Lions already have.

Strategic Drafting

Brad Holmes has expressed a preference for not focusing solely on team needs in the NFL Draft. However, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lions’ significant need for a No. 3 wide receiver aligns with the best player available when they’re on the clock with the No. 29 pick. After doing multiple mock drafts and research, I believe that if the Lions want to land a No. 3 wide receiver for the 2024 season, they will have to select one in the first round. That said, another option would be to use their first-round pick on a different position and then trade up in the second round if one of the top receivers is still available at say, pick No. 40 or so. But that, my friends, is no guarantee.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Departure of Josh Reynolds: With Josh Reynolds moving to the Denver Broncos, the Detroit Lions have a gap to fill in the No. 3 wide receiver position, with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams currently occupying the top two spots. Limited Free Agent Options: The lack of appealing wide receivers in the free agent market increases the likelihood of the Lions selecting a receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft to compete for the No. 3 spot. First Round Strategy: Given the limited selection of starting-caliber wide receivers in the draft, the Lions may need to use their No. 29 overall pick in the first round to secure a quality receiver, as waiting until later rounds could result in missing out on the best prospects.

Bottom Line: The biggest need may be the best available

The departure of Josh Reynolds and the current roster composition strongly suggests that the Detroit Lions will prioritize selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This move would address a crucial need and ensure the team has a solid receiving corps for the upcoming season. That said, I have yet to peg what Brad Holmes will do in the NFL Draft, so it would not surprise me if he has something else up his sleeve!