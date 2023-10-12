Why hasn't Brodric Martin played? Detroit Lions DC Aaron Glenn explains

Detroit Lions rookie defensive tackle, Brodric Martin is an intriguing talent, but so far, he's been conspicuously absent from the field. While the absence of a promising rookie like Martin might raise some eyebrows, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn provided some valuable insights while speaking to the media on Thursday.

What did Aaron Glenn Say?

Aaron Glenn commended Martin's progress, especially his lateral quickness and growing awareness on the practice field. Despite Martin being a healthy scratch for the first five games, the Lions coaching staff is content with his development. However, cracking the starting lineup won't be a cakewalk, given the impressive performances of players like Alim McNeill and Isaiah Buggs.

“Well, I can’t say exactly when he’s going to play, but I’ll tell you what, I like where’s at and I like how he’s improving,” defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said. “And that’s what we talk about with that player all the time, as far as his awareness, as far as how we play defense for the most part. Excited about that player still, I mean he’s still a big body that can move, so each week him getting the chance to go against our O-line is the best thing he can ever have.”

Glenn's comments were followed by questions regarding James Houston, who also faced a delayed debut last season.

“Lateral agility, for one, and he’s working after practice on that like every day,” Glenn said. “All right, that’s the first thing. The second thing is hand placement. That’s something that’s been different for him on where he’s putting his hands. And just understanding exactly the way that we play defense.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Brodric Martin, Detroit Lions' rookie defensive tackle, hasn't played yet, but the team is pleased with his development. Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn highlighted Martin's lateral quickness and defensive awareness. Glenn drew a parallel between Martin's situation and James Houston's debut delay last season.

Bottom Line – Patience and Potential

In a league where rookies are often expected to make an immediate impact, the Detroit Lions and their fans need to exercise patience with Brodric Martin. While he may not be on the field right now, his progress is encouraging, and his potential could be a game-changer in the near future. Keep an eye on this young talent; he might just be the Lions' secret weapon in the making.