Following the conclusion of the 2021 season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had to decide if he was going to promote Ben Johnson to offensive coordinator.

Johnson started that season as the Lions’ tight ends coach before eventually being named pass game coordinator. That decision was made after Campbell decided it was time for him to start calling plays instead of offensive coordinator, Anthony Lynn.

As we now know, Campbell did eventually make the decision to name Ben Johnson as the Lions’ next offensive coordinator and Johnson believes he is ready to call plays this coming season.

“I’m confident I’m ready, I am,” Johnson said back in June. “Once again, you got to be put in those situations to truly know, but our game planning process is so detailed that I think on game day, it takes care of itself because you know exactly what you want and where you want.

Will Dan Campbell or Ben Johnson call plays for the Detroit Lions?

Well, according to Dan Campbell, he has not yet decided who will call plays for the Detroit Lions when the 2022 season begins.

Here is what Campbell had to say on Friday when he was asked if he has decided who will call plays in 2022.

“No I haven’t,” Campbell said. “I’ll make that decision before Philly,” Campbell said with a smile, alluding to the Week 1 regular season opener against the Eagles.

Nation, who do you think should call the offensive plays for the Detroit Lions in 2022? Do you think Dan Campbell should continue calling the shots or should he pass the duties to his offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson?

