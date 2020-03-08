Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie sports fan to decide on which of them he would like to focus his passion: shall it be football or baseball, hockey or basket? Sometimes it can be easier to make up your mind on your betting options than sports, especially when you can use a betting sites comparator to help you decide. So, here is a suggestion for you. Since winter is still on and hockey season has some more weeks to go, you may want to have a look at something interesting that is happening there with the Red Wings’ new acquisition, Swedish-Ukrainian forward Dmytro Timashov.

This kid has been around for quite a few seasons before landing in Detroit. He went professional in the 2016-17 season, at the age of twenty, with the Toronto Marlies, and stayed with them for three years. But he had been in Canada since the 2014-15 season, when he started with the Quebec Remparts, earning them 90 points in 66 games, then 85 points over a 57 game second season, increasing his output from 1.36 points per game to 1.50.

In January 2016, the Ramparts traded him to the Shawinigan Cataractes. There is an interesting story here: the Moncton Wildcats wanted Timashov very eagerly, as director-general Roger Shannon had revealed to the media, but he refused, making use of the no-movement clause in his contract. He had his own plan in mind, and that was joining the Cataractes instead. They were surely happy with the choice, as Dmytro earned them 28 points through 21 playoff games that season, before joining the Toronto Marleys for the next three years.

The young Ukrainian had started his career in the Swedish Hockey League with Modo Hockey in the 2013-14 season, as a kid of 17, before moving to Canada. Born on October 1st, 1996 in Kirovohrad, Ukraine, he moved to Sollentuna, a suburb of Stockholm, at the age of seven. When his mother remarried there, Timashov’s Swedish stepfather initiated his passion for hockey, buying him a pair of skates for his eighth birthday. He is also a polyglot, speaking Swedish, Russian, English, and some Ukrainian and French.

Timashov was already well into his Canadian career when he was selected to represent Team Sweden at the 2016 World Junior Championships. He gave a big boost to his national team by gaining 7 points in 7 games played and helping Sweden to a 4th-place finish. Dmytro has been described as “an agile winger with very good puckhandling skills; his explosiveness opens up space for himself and teammates, giving him the ability to create dangerous chances at top speed. All-in-all, a dangerous player who will wow audiences with his speed and creativity“, (Curtis Joe, EP 2014).

National Hockey League forwards reach their peak scoring performance at age 28, according to a study by the UBC business school that looked at the data from the 14 regular seasons between 1997-98 and 2011-12. That could mean that the Red Wings got themselves a future jackpot, by getting the 23-year old Timashov on board now.