Winnipeg Jets complete comeback over Oilers with Nikolaj Ehlers OT goal

Sharing is caring!

The Edmonton Oilers are on the verge of being swept.

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 of overtime, completing a stunning comeback over the Oilers in Game 3 of their Round 1 playoff series and giving his team a 3-0 stranglehold.

The Winnipeg Jets complete the comeback! Down 4-1 with under 10 minutes to go, they win 5-4 in OT to take a 3-0 series lead. pic.twitter.com/gHg5FNsHm4 — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) May 24, 2021

The Oilers had previously led the game by a comfortable 4-1 margin in the 3rd period thanks to two goals from Leon Draisaitl and another tally from Zach Kassian. However, two quick goals 16 seconds apart from Winnipeg would knot the score at 3-3 late in the final regulation frame.

Edmonton goaltender Mike Smith finished with 33 saves, while Connor Hellebuyck finished with 44.