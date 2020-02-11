27.7 F
Detroit
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
MSU News

Yet another Michigan State coaching target reportedly not pursuing job

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

When Mark Dantonio spoke to the media after announcing on Twitter that he was stepping down as head football coach at Michigan State, he said that candidates would crawl to East Lansing for a chance to coach the Spartans.

Well, whether Dantonio jinxed the Spartans or if it is something else, candidates are not exactly fumbling over themselves for an interview at MSU.

According to a report from Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, Denver Broncos OC Pat Shurmur was on Michigan State’s radar for its head coaching job, but he is not pursuing it and is fully focused on the Broncos.

Nation, at this point, I am embarrassed for the Michigan State football program.

How will this all end?

Comments

