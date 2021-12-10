Yet another transfer portal loss announced for Michigan State Football

The Michigan State Spartans have already lost redshirt freshman wide receiver Ricky White, senior defensive back C.J. Hayes, and redshirt junior offensive lineman James Ohonba to the NCAA transfer portal in recent days.

And now, you can add tight end Trenton Gillison as the latest player to enter the portal.

The former four-star prospect has appeared in 24 total games.

