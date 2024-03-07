Search

Paul Tyler

Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions after signing with Commanders

Lions News Reports

In a glowing review, Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions after departing for the Washington Commanders.

Despite his brief stint with the Detroit Lions, tight end Zach Ertz departed with lasting memories of his time in the Motor City. Now with the Washington Commanders, Ertz reflects fondly on his tenure with the Lions and expresses admiration for head coach Dan Campbell.

Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell

Zach Ertz’s time with the Detroit Lions was brief

After an injury sidelined Brock Wright, Zach Ertz, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles and Arizona Cardinals, joined the Lions practice squad. Although he didn’t see game action, his experience within the organization was a positive one.

Now, with a fresh contract inked with the Washington Commanders, Ertz spoke glowingly of his time with the Lions, highlighting the positive impact it had on him and his regret that they weren’t able to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Everyone knows what happened, we didn’t finish the game. It was tough watching, man,” Ertz said on the Pat McAfee Show. “I wanted to be out there. And just being out there, I love Detroit, I love Dan Campbell, Steve Heiden’s my guy, the tight end coach out there, and Sam LaPorta’s a stud, man. So it was a lot of fun being out there. Especially with all the drama that happened in Arizona, it was great to be back out there in a culture that was playing for an NFC Championship.”

If Detroit had advanced, Zach Ertz could have been poised to suit up for a potential rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team they faced in Week 1 of the season.

“The plan was to play in the Super Bowl, which would have been insane with everything that happened in the past year and a half.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions signed tight end Zach Ertz in January after an injury to Brock Wright
  2. While he never suited up in a game, his time with the Lions left a positive impression on him
  3. After signing with Washington, Zach Ertz praises Dan Campbell and the rest of the organization
Bottom Line: Detroit’s culture leaves a positive impression

There’s no denying the significant culture shift within the Lions, which has brought a renewed sense of positivity to the team. Despite their historical struggles, the Lions made a breakthrough in the 2023 season by clinching their first division crown in 30 years. Additionally, they delivered a pair of thrilling playoff victories at Ford Field.

Though Zach Ertz’s tenure with the Lions was brief, he didn’t hesitate to speak glowingly of his experience with the organization. This positive sentiment speaks volumes about the direction and potential of the team moving forward.

