Aidan Hutchinson, Dan Campbell, and Amon-Ra St. Brown react to Detroit Lions alternate helmet

By W.G. Brady
It will not be long until the Detroit Lions officially unveil their new alternate helmet that will be worn at times during the upcoming season. In advance of the unveiling, the Lions have released a video showing Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Dan Campbell reacting to the helmet for the first time.

Hutchinson, Campbell, and St. Brown react to Lions alternate helmet

Here is the video the Lions released that shows St. Brown, Hutchinson, and Campbell seeing the helmet for the first time.

When will the Detroit Lions alternate helmet be unveiled?

According to reports, the Lions' alternate helmet will officially be unveiled between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

