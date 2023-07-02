The 2023 Detroit Lions are determined to change their fortunes in the 2023 NFL season, particularly when it comes to their defensive performance. Despite making adjustments during the 2022 season, the defense struggled to propel the team to a playoff berth. NFL analyst Bucky Brooks has identified the Lions' defense as a potential Achilles heel that could hinder their chances of winning the NFC North division in 2023. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn faces the critical task of ensuring his unit doesn't become the team's weak link.

NFL Analyst Reveals 2023 Detroit Lions ‘Achilles Heel'

Bucky Brooks notes that the Lions' defense was “absolutely horrendous” during the team's 1-6 start, and how they finished last in total defense and 28th in points allowed.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must find a way to keep his unit from faltering as the team's weak link. Last season, Detroit's defense was absolutely horrendous during the 1-6 start,” Brooks said. “To his credit, though, Glenn turned things around in the Lions' 8-2 finish by tweaking his personnel and implementing a schematic shift that enabled a group of young defenders to play fast and furious. That said, Detroit still finished the season ranked dead last in total defense and 28th in points allowed.

Brooks went on to note that the “influx of talent should significantly raise the floor on the Lions' defense.”

On the plus side, general manager Brad Holmes fortified the unit — particularly the secondary — with a series of additions in free agency (DBs Cameron Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley) and the draft (first-round LB Jack Campbell and second-round DB Brian Branch). This influx of talent should significantly raise the floor on the Lions' defense, though Glenn has to make sure everything comes together and the chemistry is right. It looks much better on paper, but the game is played on the field.

Key Points

The 2023 Detroit Lions' defense is identified as a potential Achilles heel by NFL analyst Bucky Brooks.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's ability to lead the unit effectively is crucial for the team's success.

Despite significant offseason additions, the Lions finished last in total defense and 28th in points allowed last season.

The team made strategic moves in free agency and the draft to address defensive weaknesses.

Early matchups against high-scoring opponents will test the revamped defense's capabilities.

Bottom Line – Tackling Defensive Challenges for 2023 Detroit Lions

The 2023 Detroit Lions are acutely aware of the defensive concerns that have plagued them in recent seasons. By addressing these issues and making significant off-season moves, the team aims to transform its defense into a competitive force. The success of their season hinges on the ability of defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to maximize the potential of the revamped unit and ensure a cohesive and coordinated effort. As the season unfolds, it will become evident whether the Lions have successfully overcome their Achilles heel and positioned themselves for a successful campaign.