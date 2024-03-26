10 BOLD Predictions for 2024 Detroit Tigers

Tarik Skubal has shown flashes of brilliance in previous seasons. In fact, prior to getting injured, he was one of the top pitchers in the American League. In 2024, Skubal takes his game to the next level, leading the American League in strikeouts and ERA, earning him the prestigious Cy Young Award.

Under the guidance of manager A.J. Hinch, the Tigers will exhibit remarkable improvement and cohesion in 2024, leading to some pretty big accomplishments (more on that later). Hinch’s strategic decisions and player management earn him the accolade of Coach of the Year.

Spencer Torkelson had a tough Spring Training, but who cares about Spring Training stats?!?! The power-hitting first baseman continues what he started during the second half of the 2023 season, launching 40 home runs and becoming one of the most feared sluggers in the league.

The Tigers’ resurgence is highlighted by the selection of three players to the All-Star team: Tarik Skubal, Spencer Torkelson, and outfielder Riley Greene, who all have standout first halves of the season. To take it a step further, I am predicting that Skubal will be the starter for the American League, while Torkelson and Greene, who will both make their first ASG appearance, will come off the bench. Who knows, maybe Torkelson will compete in the Home Run Derby.

Shortstop Javier Baez, known for his flashy play in the field and blindness at the plate, finds a balance in his game that keeps the fans cheering, contributing both offensively and defensively to the team’s success. Will Baez hit .300? Heck no, but he will do just enough to justify A.J. Hinch keeping him in the lineup for the majority of the Detroit Tigers’ 162 games.

The Detroit Tigers’ highly-touted pitching prospect Jackson Jobe is not only the Tigers’ top pitching prospect, but he is also one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball. I predict he will make his much-anticipated major league debut before the All-Star break, showcasing his potential and bolstering the Tigers’ pitching staff. Oh, and once Jobe makes his debut, he is not going anywhere because this kid is the real deal.

With a strong first half of the season, the Tigers find themselves in contention, prompting the front office to be buyers at the trade deadline, adding key pieces for a playoff push. That said, don’t expect GM Scott Harris to sell the farm just to get a player who may not be around for future seasons.

After overcoming injury setbacks, pitcher Casey Mize finds his groove, reaching double-digit wins and reestablishing himself as a crucial part of the Detroit Tigers’ rotation. If Mize can stay healthy for a full season, it could mean everything for a team I expect to be in the mix for a division title.

In a thrilling race down to the final weeks of the season, the Tigers will eventually clinch the AL Central title, marking their first division win since 2014 and signaling a return to prominence. Oh, you want a final record? I am going with 91-71, which will be enough to edge out the Minnesota Twins, who will finish with a 90-72 record.