Detroit Tigers Finalize Opening Day Roster After Bullpen Battle

The Detroit Tigers have finally capped their bullpen battle, setting their roster for Opening Day. The announcement came Tuesday Morning, revealing that right-hander Alex Faedo and left-hander Joey Wentz will occupy the last two bullpen spots.

Roster Adjustments

Right-hander Beau Brieske has been optioned to Toledo Mud Hens | MiLB.com, while right-hander Miguel Diaz has been informed that he will not be on the team. Diaz is expected to be designated for assignment soon due to his lack of options, as he cannot be sent to Toledo without being removed from the 40-man roster. Right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long will also be placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left groin strain.

Diaz will likely be designated for assignment in the near future.



If he's not traded and goes unclaimed through waivers, he has the right to reject outright assignment to Toledo.



So it will be his call whether to stay in the organization or look elsewhere. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 26, 2024

Sands was one of three players acquired from the Phillies in the Gregory Soto trade 14 months ago.



Matt Vierling is now the only one left in the organization. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) March 26, 2024

Bullpen and Rotation

The Tigers’ bullpen will now include left-handers Wentz, Andrew Chafin, and Tyler Holton; and right-handers Alex Lange, Jason Foley, Will Vest, Shelby Miller, and Faedo. The five-man starting rotation will be led by left-hander Tarik Skubal, who will start against the White Sox in Chicago on Opening Day. The rotation is completed by right-handers Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Reese Olson.

Position Players

The 13 position players selected for the Opening Day roster include catchers Jake Rogers and Carson Kelly; infielders Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Javier Baez, Gio Urshela, Andy Ibanez, and Zach McKinstry; and outfielders Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Matt Vierling.

TIGERS’ 40-MAN Opening Day ROSTER

Left-handed pitchers (4): Andrew Chafin, Tyler Holton, Tarik Skubal, Joey Wentz.

Right-handed pitchers (16): Beau Brieske, Mason Englert, Alex Faedo, Jack Flaherty, Wilmer Flores, Jason Foley, Sawyer Gipson-Long*, Alex Lange, Kenta Maeda, Matt Manning, Shelby Miller, Casey Mize, Keider Montero, Reese Olson, Will Vest, Brendan White.

Catchers (3): Dillon Dingler, Carson Kelly, Jake Rogers.

Infielders (9): Javier Báez, Andy Ibañez, Colt Keith, Buddy Kennedy, Ryan Kreidler, Eddys Leonard, Zach McKinstry, Spencer Torkelson, Gio Urshela.

Outfielders (7): Akil Baddoo, Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling.

Players on the active roster are in bold.

*Player on 10- or 15-day injured list.

In summary, the Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster, with right-hander Alex Faedo and left-hander Joey Wentz taking the last two bullpen spots. Right-handers Beau Brieske and Miguel Diaz have been affected by roster adjustments and left-hander Tarik Skubal will lead the Tigers’ starting rotation on Opening Day against the White Sox in Chicago.