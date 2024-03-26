fb
Jeff Bilbrey

Detroit Tigers Finalize Opening Day Roster After Bullpen Battle

Tigers News Reports

The Detroit Tigers have finally capped their bullpen battle, setting their roster for Opening Day. The announcement came Tuesday Morning, revealing that right-hander Alex Faedo and left-hander Joey Wentz will occupy the last two bullpen spots.

Opening Day Roster Set Alex Faedo

Roster Adjustments

Right-hander Beau Brieske has been optioned to Toledo Mud Hens | MiLB.com, while right-hander Miguel Diaz has been informed that he will not be on the team. Diaz is expected to be designated for assignment soon due to his lack of options, as he cannot be sent to Toledo without being removed from the 40-man roster. Right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long will also be placed on the 15-day injured list due to a left groin strain.

Bullpen and Rotation

The Tigers’ bullpen will now include left-handers Wentz, Andrew Chafin, and Tyler Holton; and right-handers Alex Lange, Jason Foley, Will Vest, Shelby Miller, and Faedo. The five-man starting rotation will be led by left-hander Tarik Skubal, who will start against the White Sox in Chicago on Opening Day. The rotation is completed by right-handers Kenta Maeda, Jack Flaherty, Casey Mize, and Reese Olson.

Position Players

The 13 position players selected for the Opening Day roster include catchers Jake Rogers and Carson Kelly; infielders Spencer Torkelson, Colt Keith, Javier Baez, Gio Urshela, Andy Ibanez, and Zach McKinstry; and outfielders Mark Canha, Kerry Carpenter, Riley Greene, Parker Meadows, and Matt Vierling.

TIGERS’ 40-MAN Opening Day ROSTER

Left-handed pitchers (4)Andrew ChafinTyler HoltonTarik SkubalJoey Wentz.

Right-handed pitchers (16): Beau Brieske, Mason Englert, Alex FaedoJack Flaherty, Wilmer Flores, Jason Foley, Sawyer Gipson-Long*, Alex LangeKenta Maeda, Matt Manning, Shelby MillerCasey Mize, Keider Montero, Reese OlsonWill Vest, Brendan White.

Catchers (3): Dillon Dingler, Carson KellyJake Rogers.

Infielders (9)Javier BáezAndy IbañezColt Keith, Buddy Kennedy, Ryan Kreidler, Eddys Leonard, Zach McKinstrySpencer TorkelsonGio Urshela.

Outfielders (7): Akil Baddoo, Mark CanhaKerry CarpenterRiley GreeneParker Meadows, Wenceel Perez, Matt Vierling.

Players on the active roster are in bold.

*Player on 10- or 15-day injured list.

In summary, the Detroit Tigers have finalized their Opening Day roster, with right-hander Alex Faedo and left-hander Joey Wentz taking the last two bullpen spots. Right-handers Beau Brieske and Miguel Diaz have been affected by roster adjustments and left-hander Tarik Skubal will lead the Tigers’ starting rotation on Opening Day against the White Sox in Chicago.

