12 Players projected to Detroit Lions practice squad

The curtains have been drawn on roster cutdowns, and the spotlight now shifts towards the formation of the Detroit Lions‘ 16-man practice squad. The Lions have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to officially announce their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, and after that, they will also announce their practice squad, which can contain as many as 16 players. Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire has projected 12 players e things will make the Lions practice squad.

Players Projected to Make the Practice Squad:

WR Chase Cota

OT Obinna Eze

LB Trevor Nowaske

RB Benny Snell

OT Connor Galvin

WR Maurice Alexander

DT Cory Durden

CB Khalil Dorsey

S Brandon Joseph

OT Max Pircher

CB Steven Gilmore

TE Darrell Daniels

Bottom Line: The Significance of Strategic Backups

Though most casual fans do not care much about practice squad players, they can be extremely important to a team throughout the year. In the NFL, injuries are extremely common, and sometimes, the “next man up” just so happens to be on the practice squad. It will be interesting to see which players the Detroit Lions decide to add to their practice squad following the release of their initial 53-man roster.