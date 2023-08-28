Detroit Sports Nation Logo

12 Players projected to Detroit Lions practice squad

12 players projected to make the Detroit Lions practice squad. These players make not make the initial 53-man roster, but that does not necessarily mean they are leaving town.

12 Players projected to Detroit Lions practice squad

The curtains have been drawn on roster cutdowns, and the spotlight now shifts towards the formation of the Detroit Lions‘ 16-man practice squad. The Lions have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to officially announce their initial 53-man roster for the 2023 season, and after that, they will also announce their practice squad, which can contain as many as 16 players. Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire has projected 12 players e things will make the Lions practice squad.

Inside The Article
12 Players projected to Detroit Lions practice squadPlayers Projected to Make the Practice Squad:TL;DR (too long didn't read)Bottom Line: The Significance of Strategic Backups
2023 Detroit Lions likely to catch huge break Detroit Lions practice squad

Players Projected to Make the Practice Squad:

  • WR Chase Cota
  • OT Obinna Eze
  • LB Trevor Nowaske
  • RB Benny Snell
  • OT Connor Galvin
  • WR Maurice Alexander
  • DT Cory Durden
  • CB Khalil Dorsey
  • S Brandon Joseph
  • OT Max Pircher
  • CB Steven Gilmore
  • TE Darrell Daniels

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  • The Detroit Lions are in the final stages of forming their 16-man practice squad, with the decision window closing shortly after roster cutdowns.
  • Historically favoring players from their last preseason game for the practice squad, the Lions are anticipated to continue this trend this year.
  • Prospective members for this important squad include talents like WR Chase Cota, RB Benny Snell, and OT Obinna Eze, among nine others, marking a blend of offensive and defensive potentials.
  • In the NFL, injuries are extremely common, and sometimes, the “next man up” just so happens to be on the practice squad.

Bottom Line: The Significance of Strategic Backups

Though most casual fans do not care much about practice squad players, they can be extremely important to a team throughout the year. In the NFL, injuries are extremely common, and sometimes, the “next man up” just so happens to be on the practice squad. It will be interesting to see which players the Detroit Lions decide to add to their practice squad following the release of their initial 53-man roster.

Read More

Detroit Lions legend Lem Barney is in failing health

Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell comments on bubble players following win over Panthers

Detroit Lions cut 13 players as NFL Cut Day draws near

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?